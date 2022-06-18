Areas around K.R. Puram bear the brunt of floods again

Over 20 bikes parked near a theatre were damaged after a compound wall collapsed over them

Heavy rains that lashed parts of the city on Friday night, especially Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones, unleashed havoc in its wake. Areas in K.R. Puram, which suffered the maximum damage during the May 16-17 rains, again bore the brunt of heavy rains on Friday night.

Horamavu (146.5 mm) and K.R. Puram (127.5 mm) recorded the highest rainfall in the State on Friday, mostly between 9 p.m. and 11.30 p.m.. During the May 16-17 rains too, Horamavu recorded the highest rainfall.

Several apartments were flooded in K.R. Puram, with water stagnating in basements damaging hundreds of cars and bikes. Residents deploying motors to pump out water was a common sight in the area on Saturday. In another incident, over 20 bikes parked near a theatre were damaged as a compound wall collapsed over it on Friday night.

The BBMP said nearly 400 houses in Sai Layout, Gururaja Layout, Pai Layout and other adjoining areas in K.R. Puram, which were flooded during the May 16-17 rains, were flooded again with knee-deep water. “The area has water above the knee again. All the ground floor houses are submerged. As usual, all electrical appliances are under water. There is no electricity from Friday night. Now there is a sense of deja vu with every rain,” said John, a resident of Sai Layout.

“The BDA is widening a drain under the railway underpass at Sai Layout, which will solve flooding in the area. We will soon find a permanent solution and till then, it is tough to avoid water logging in the area,” said BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Urban Development Minister and K.R. Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who visited the flood-hit areas, faced the ire of residents who complained that no preventive measures were taken to prevent floods after the May 16 incident. Mr. Basavaraj assured them that interventions to prevent flooding were already set into motion and all works would be completed by March 2023.

Meanwhile, Singapura lake, near Vidyaranyapura, overflowed and this led to the compound wall of an apartment complex — Commanders’ Glory — to collapse flooding the complex. “Water gushed into the apartment complex and this caused the compound wall to collapse. There was knee-deep water on Saturday morning. Now the water inflow has stopped after the civic body brought in a JCB and put a block to stop the flow from the lake,” said Anil, a resident of the apartment complex.

The BBMP, in a statement, said there was water logging on several roads in Vidyaranyapura and water gushed into over 30 houses in the area.