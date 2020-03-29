Archdiocese to help the poor

The Archdiocese of Bengaluru has come up with an action plan to help out the poor and underprivileged during the lockdown.

In a press release, Archbishop Rev. Peter Machado has stated that temporary shelters had been established to accommodate migrant workers, the homeless, and those stranded in the city during the lockdown. As many as five temporary shelters have been set up at St. Philomena’s School, Railway Colony; St. Joseph’s School, Briand Square, Mysuru Road; St. Xavier’s School, Shivajinagar; Lourdes School, Cubbonpet; and Lourdes School, Halasur.

That apart, every parish priest has been directed to identify small groups of volunteers to identify poor families, daily wage workers and other needy people, apart from donors who will help fund providing essentials to the needy. Every Monday, food material packs containing rice, ragi, flour, and oil, would be distributed. These food packs, the release added, could be given out or an arrangement could be made with the local grocery and retail shops from where the needy could procure the same. The archdiocese has also promised to help out poor parishes in this venture, provided the needy have already been identified.

Rev. Machado has also called upon all Catholic and Christian hospitals and medical personnel to reach out and take care of the sick, especially those affected by the coronavirus.