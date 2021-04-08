Bengaluru

Archdiocese of Bangalore suspends public religious services

The Archdiocese of Bangalore has suspended all public religious services in churches across Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts till April 20. In a statement, Archbishop Fr. Peter Machado said this decision was taken in view of the directives of the State government and for the safety of citizens to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, churches/chapels may be kept open for private visits, and priests can hold religious services in private.said Fr. Machado in the statement. Services will be live-streamed on the Archdiocesan YouTube, Facebook and other links.

No more than 50 people shall be allowed for functions such as baptism, marriages, etc. Attendance for funeral services - to be held only in cemeteries and not in churches - has been limited to 50 people.

