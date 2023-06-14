ADVERTISEMENT

Archdiocese of Bangalore provides free education, shelter to displaced youth from Manipur

June 14, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - Bengaluru

He also offered free hostel facilities. The Archdiocese is also helping those who have been displaced to find employment in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore. | Photo Credit: File photo

A group of school & college students, and working youth, who were displaced due to escalating ethnic tension and violence in the Manipur valley, have found refuge and support at the archdiocese of Bangalore.

Archbishop of Bangalore, Peter Machado, who has expressed solidarity with the displaced and the affected people in Manipur, has extended help to the displaced students.

While emphasising that Bengaluru is an excellent place for education, he assured the students that they could continue their education in the diocesan and religious educational institutions in the archdiocese of Bangalore free of cost. He also offered free hostel facilities. The archdiocese is also helping those who have been displaced to find employment in Bengaluru.

Luni, a woman from Manipur who now works in Bengaluru, claimed that the recent turmoil in Manipur surpassed any civil conflict she had previously witnessed. She expressed relief and a sense of safety after arriving in Bengaluru, where people have been ‘welcoming’.

Kennedy, one of the displaced students, claimed intense gunfire during the Governor’s visit, and that his parents live in fear in Manipur.

