Bengaluru

Archbishop Emeritus tests positive

Archbishop Emeritus of Bengaluru Archdiocese Bernard Moras has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalised at St. John’s Medical College.

Rev. Bernard Moras had gone to St John’s Medical College for a routine health check up on July 2 as he was not too well. He was tested and confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Friday.

“The doctors have assured us that his condition is stable,” said Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore in a statement he released on Saturday. He said the prayers of all the faithful in the archdiocese were with Bernard Moraes and wished him a speedy recovery.

