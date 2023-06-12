‘Arboretum’ is not a walk in the park

June 12, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Bengaluru

“See that beehive over there?”, B.S. Chandrashekar, a scientist at the Institute of Wood Science and Technology, pointed at a huge beehive on a tree on the lush campus of the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA), Bengaluru.

“Earlier, we used to see such beehives on Vidhana Soudha too, but not anymore. If at all you spot them, they will be near the ceilings of the top floors. Can you tell me why?” As the curious crowd of 20-odd people listened on, he answered, “The air could be clearer as you go up. Bees are extremely sensitive to carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, and the disappearance of beehives is a sign of increasing levels of the gases in the air.”

Mr. Chandrashekar was speaking at ‘Arboretum’, a tree walk organised by NGMA on its campus on Saturday (June 10). The event was conducted in connection with World Environment Day.

As the wide-eyed audience enthusiastically interacted with him, Mr. Chandrashekar went on to explain how our love for nature shouldn’t stop with planting a few saplings on Environment Day.

Indigenous vs exotic

Walking around the campus, he identified several trees, explained their uses and estimated their approximate age. One of the points he emphasized was people’s tendency to turn to exotic fruits instead of indigenous fruits lately.

“Litchi, which is indigenous, used to be a priced fruit. But people are now buying non-native longan fruit instead of it. It is priced at Rs 600 kg, but there are takers for it. Litchi, which is available a lot this season, is only Rs 50-60 kg, but not many people are buying it. Our farmers are facing a real problem due to this,” he pointed out.

Hyder Ali’s contribution

He also spoke about Hyder Ali’s contribution to Lal Bagh in terms of exotic trees. “Even today, with flights and modern facilities, it is difficult to bring a few exotic plants from elsewhere and plant them here in Bengaluru. Whereas, Hyder Ali got more than 200 exotic plants and planted them in Lal Bagh then. And they are still living, which is a great feat.”

Mr. Chandrashekar’s talk was laced with trivia, such as how to tell between naturally and artificially ripened mangos and the term ‘Margosa’ originated from Portuguese.

“It is important that more of the general public is aware of such things so that the knowledge will be passed on through generations. We all saw what happened in Kodagu in 2018. It was not a natural disaster but a manmade one. What we have to understand is that nature doesn’t differentiate and nature repairs on its own,” he said talking to The Hindu.

Building awareness

Darshan Kumar Y.U., deputy curator at NGMA, noted how globalisation and changes in lifestyle had nudged people towards commodity items, reducing their connection with what is natural. “We buy, and we eat. We don’t think about where it is coming from or how it is coming. Bengaluru has changed in the past few years at a very rapid pace. ‘Arboretum’ is more than about how to save trees. It is about how to encourage what Bengaluru requires,” he said.

“We are an art gallery, and this is different from what we do here usually,” said Amrutha R, deputy curator at NGMA. “We have this space here which can be utilised for the benefit of the people. People can see and learn from the trees here. Secondly, even those who are not interested in art, when they come here, they will get to know what is happening here. This helps us build more awareness towards arts also.”