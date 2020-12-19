Apply for BMTC bus pass from December 21

Bengaluru

19 December 2020 00:23 IST

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has invited online applications from degree, professional, technical, medical, and evening college students for bus passes. Students can apply on the Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.

In a release, the BMTC said that after getting approval from their respective educational institutions, students can opt to collect their passes from BangaloreOne centres. They will also be given the option to schedule the date and time to collect them.

Advertising

Advertising

Students have been asked to carry an acknowledgement copy, college ID card, fee receipt, and an attestation letter from the head of their institute while visiting the centres. Passes will be issued from 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. The list of BangaloreOne pass counters is available on the BMTC website.