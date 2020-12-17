Applications invited for award

The Yenepoya Foundation has invited online applications for its academic excellence awards 2020.
Candidates who have excelled in SSLC/PUC and degree courses during the 2019–20 academic year can apply.
The award is limited to students who have studied in any recognised institution in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts. The award will be given on merit basis.
Those who have scored 90% (CGPA 9.5) and above in SSLC/PUC, 75% (CGPA 7.9) and above in degree courses such as B.Com., B.Sc., BCA, and BBM, and 70% (CGPA 7.4) in B.A, B.Ed. and Afzal-Ulema examinations are eligible to apply.
Log on to www.yenepoya.edu.in and later visit aea.yenepoya.in for applying.
The online applications will have to be submitted by January 20, 2021.
The foundation is a unit of Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, a release said.
