Applications called for Jayadeva director’s post

January 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the tenure of C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research — the State-run heart speciality centre, coming to an end this month, the Medical Education Department called for applications for the post on Saturday.

The department, which published an advertisement in a Kannada daily, has given applicants only four working days to apply — till 5 p.m. on January 19.

Sources said this was a short period for interested candidates to apply for a premier institution such as Jayadeva. “Usually, interested candidates are given at least three weeks to apply. Why is the government hurrying up the process of appointing a new director? They can post an in-charge director till a permanent director is appointed,” sources said.

On July 17 last year, the State government extended the term of Dr. Manjunath by six months. His one-year extension, given in 2022, ended on July 19, 2023.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had told The Hindu that a search committee would be appointed to select a new director for the institute.

