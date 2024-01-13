ADVERTISEMENT

Applications called for Jayadeva director’s post

January 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

C.N. Manjunath | Photo Credit:

With the tenure of C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research — the State-run heart speciality centre, coming to an end this month, the Medical Education Department called for applications for the post on Saturday.

The department, which published an advertisement in a Kannada daily, has given applicants only four working days to apply — till 5 p.m. on January 19.

Sources said this was a short period for interested candidates to apply for a premier institution such as Jayadeva. “Usually, interested candidates are given at least three weeks to apply. Why is the government hurrying up the process of appointing a new director? They can post an in-charge director till a permanent director is appointed,” sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 17 last year, the State government extended the term of Dr. Manjunath by six months. His one-year extension, given in 2022, ended on July 19, 2023.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had told The Hindu that a search committee would be appointed to select a new director for the institute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US