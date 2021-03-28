Appeal to people’s representatives to adopt schools

This will help the government deliver school education to all sections of society

M.R. Doreswamy, adviser, education reforms, Government of Karnataka, on Saturday appealed to all stakeholders, particularly elected representatives and the corporate sector, to give momentum to development of government schools and help the government deliver school education to all sections of society.

Prof. Doreswamy said since last year this issue has gained momentum with the school adoption policy involving people’s representatives and universities. As many as 3,000 schools have recently been adopted through these new initiatives, a first in the country, he said. A social movement is necessary to cover 30,000 needy schools in the next two years, he said. Involvement of corporate and industrial sectors has been envisaged to reach the target.

Prof. Doreswamy appreciated the interest evinced by MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, V. Somanna and Bandeppa Kashempur and Chidananda, MLC, who have already commenced development of adopted schools. He paid tributes to Basavaraja Horatti, Chairperson, Legislative Council, for his intervention to convey the government's request to join hands for the development of government schools. He also thanked MLAs Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Soumya Reddy and MLC Thippeswamy for their interest in the subject.

He thanked Sudha Murthy, co-chairman, Infosys Foundation, for offering digitalisation of all government schools in Dharwad district. He also commended donation of 2,000 desks to government schools in Dharwad district by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.