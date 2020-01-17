App to streamline CSR contributions to government schools

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to develop an app to meet the needs of government schools under CSR programmes and bring in transparency among donors.

The Nanna Shale - Nanna Koduge (My School, My contribution) programme aims to provide accessibility to donors across the globe. The objective of the app, according to department officials, is to develop a sense of ownership among the public, alumni and stakeholders, and strengthen the public education system.

The app will have a window for donors and another for schools. Once a donor has logged into the app, he/she will get a list of schools on a need-based format. Once the donor selects a school, he/she will have an option to donate money or material.

The app aims to provide easy and quick access to schools without any human interface, and there would be fixed timelines for effective utilisation of donations. The department will have a redressal cell at the head office. The names of donors will be up put at a prominent place on the school premises, and in case of major contributions, the structure would be named as per the donor’s wish, officials said.

Aparupa Negi, manager of the programme management unit (PMU), which manages all the department’s CSR programmes, said that in the last two years, they have mobilised nearly ₹150 crore from 60 companies. She said that corporates as well as non-governmental organisations have invested in infrastructure, digital classrooms, scholastic programmes, learning centres and the breakfast meal programme. The UNDP had come forward to conduct a career counselling programme for students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who had a meeting with representatives from the corporate sector and NGOs on Friday, appealed to them to help government schools, particularly in north Karnataka that were affected due to floods.