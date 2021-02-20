App for survey of beneficiaries during 3rd phase of COVID-19 vaccination

20 February 2021 07:45 IST

The app will capture data of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has developed an app to capture data on beneficiaries identified during the survey that will soon be taken up.

For the third phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, citizens who are above 50 years and those below 50 years with comorbid conditions will be able to submit details and register on an app.

Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, addressing BBMP’s health officials on Friday, said the civic body should focus on slum areas and identify beneficiaries from lower socio-economic groups. “Identification of beneficiaries will help BBMP with health interventions that may be required, apart from upgrading the existing health infrastructure,” he said.

Stating that the app will automatically capture data of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes as and when beneficiaries are tested, he said such a detailed survey has not been taken up in any other city, and nearly 2,500 tabs were being provided by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. for the same.

“Since we will not be able to cover all citizens, there is an option for beneficiaries to upload their details on the website. Later, similar to the Pulse Polio survey, a door-to-door survey will be undertaken,” he said.