Monitoring app and AI-based model for predictive analysis of dengue to be launched

From 905 cases on July 12, Bengaluru’s dengue tally touched 4,703 as of September 7.

September 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A BBMP employee using a fogging machine to clear the mosquitoes as part of the intense fumigation drive in Bengaluru. file photo

A BBMP employee using a fogging machine to clear the mosquitoes as part of the intense fumigation drive in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With nearly 60% of Karnataka’s total dengue cases this year being reported in Bengaluru city (BBMP limits), the State Health Department and BBMP have come out with a mobile application for effective monitoring of the vector-borne disease. This app along with an Artificial Intelligence-based model that can provide dengue predictive analysis will be launched in the city on Friday (September 8), said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The Minister, who along with top health officials reviewed the dengue situation in Bengaluru, said the AI-based model that will provide dengue predictive analysis four weeks in advance has been developed by experts from IISc’s AI and Robotics Technology (ART) Park.

“We can use this model to predict other diseases in future. As of now, it will be used to predict dengue. The mobile app will help monitor preventive measures, including spraying and fogging and door-to-door IEC activities,” the Minister said.

From 905 cases on July 12, Bengaluru’s dengue tally touched 4,703 as of September 7. The spurt has been recorded from July onwards. While 1,649 cases were recorded in July, 1,589 were reported in August. In September, 416 cases have been reported so far, the Minister said.

