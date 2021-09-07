Apollo Hospitals completes 100 robotic surgeries

Bengaluru

07 September 2021 01:28 IST

Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, announced the completion of 100 robotic cardiac surgeries at its dedicated robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit.

Sathyaki Nambala, senior consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, and HoD, Robotic Cardiac Surgery Unit, said it was India’s first hospital to complete 100 robotic cardiac surgeries since the programme’s inception in late 2019.

In a release, the hospital also announced that the team had performed a complex mitral valve surgery using robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery with the da Vinci robotic system in under 70 minutes, “a landmark achievement.”

