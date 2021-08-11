Apna reports 40% rise in women job applicants in Q2 2021

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 01:16 IST

‘20 lakh Indian women migrated to hometowns from cities since March 2020’

Apna.co, a professional networking and jobs platform for the rising workforce, reported a 40% increase in women job seekers in the April-May-June quarter of 2021, as compared to the previous quarter.

In Q2, women participation has seen a rise of 17% in telecalling, 13% in sales, 12% in accounts and 10% in teaching with key drivers being the availability of part-time engagements and flexibility of working hours, according to the platform.

Apna saw more than 2.5 lakh women applying for jobs with work from home option in the last six months. With the rise of the gig economy, work, workforce, workplace, and work culture have witnessed a dramatic shift, it said.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, Apna, said, “In March 2020, with the beginning of the pandemic, some 20 lakh metropolitan Indian women reverse migrated to their hometowns. We want to be the catalyst in connecting them with full-time and flexible work arrangements.”

World over, the pandemic has led to a drop in female employment by 13 million, according to International Labour Organisation’s World Employment and Social Outlook report.