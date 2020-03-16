Apartment complexes, gated communities get proactive to contain spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru

16 March 2020 01:26 IST

People who have returned from abroad told to isolate themselves

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), gated communities, apartment complexes, especially those in Whitefield and other areas in Mahadevapura, have initiated a slew of precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Apartments across the city have closed their swimming pools, gyms, club houses, and party halls. Others have cancelled planned community events.

“We asked residents not to use the swimming pool even before the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) advised apartment complexes to close them to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said a resident of an apartment complex at Koramangala.

Sanitation drivers

Advertising

Advertising

There has also been a marked increase in cleaning and sanitation drivers, with many ensuring that lift panels, staircase railings, and interiors of the lifts be sanitised every day as these are high-touch surfaces.

Prakash Nair, a resident of an apartment at Kasturinagar, said all the housekeeping and security staff had been directed to wear masks and gloves. “Sanitisers have been provided at the security point where any outsider entering the complex should use it,” he said.

Sadhana Sureka, a resident of Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas at Devarabeesanahalli, said in their community any one who has come back from another country, especially those reeling under the impact of the virus, have been compulsorily asked to self-quarantine for a minimum of 15 days.

“We have many expatriates living here and nobody wants to take any additional risk. We are helping people in their efforts to isolate themselves by delivering whatever they need on their doorsteps,” she said. Ms. Sureka said there was resistance to the idea at the beginning.

The hypermarket near her home was instructed to be closed by the BBMP. “Hence, they have started home/gate delivery every day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Fruits are vegetables are available, and meat and fish are not easily available,” she added.

‘Quick to respond’

Srikanth Narasimhan, former general secretary of Bangalore Apartments’ Federation and a resident of Brigade Paramount on Old Madras Road, said apartments were quick to respond to the fear of the spread of COVID-19. “There was a bit of resistance based on negligence at the beginning. However, now, each and everyone of us only wants to to be safe,” he said.

Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising said many volunteers from their association were involved in informing and educating the public, especially those in apartments and gated communities, where there is more panic. “We are trying to share only authentic and verified messages. Fake messages are pushing more people to panic,” he said.

Many families are also relying on their local kirana stores. “Supermarket customers have turned to kirana shops as many do not want to order online. Since our items are fast moving, we are benefiting quite a bit,” a kirana store owner on Devasandra main road in K.R. Puram said.