Aparna Vastarey death: Tributes pour in for Karnataka’s renowned TV presenter

A steady stream of tributes and condolences have been pouring in following the passing away of Aparna Vastarey, acclaimed TV anchor, actor and the Kannada voice of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. The anchor-actress passed away on July 11 at the age of 57, after a two-year prolonged battle with fourth stage lung cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Karnataka leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the death of Karnataka’s beloved TV presenter, while many industry colleagues shared their grief and fond memories with Aparna on social media.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter, expressing his sorrow at her untimely death. “It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the State because of her graceful and delightful presentation abilities in major Kannada channels as well as government functions and programmes, has left us very soon,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar called her passing away “an irreeparable loss to the world of art.” He wrote: “The death of the famous presenter and actress Smt. Aparna, who won the hearts of Kannadigas with her impeccable Kannada, is deeply painful... I pray for the peace of her soul... My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.”

For Bengalureans commuting by Namma Metro, Aparna was a constant companion during the ride. As the voice behind the Kannada announcements of Bengaluru metro rail, the actress had closely worked with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Honouring their collaboration, the BMRCL also posted on X.

Anushree, among the most popular anchors on Kannada television today, posted a reel on Instagram reminiscing her time with Aparna in the Bigg Boss house. They both were contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Celebrating the elegance and brillance that Aparna imparted to the field of anchoring, Anushree called her “the one and only maha presenter — then, now and forever.”

Another Kannada actress and television host, Swetha Changappa, who shared the stage with Aparna on Maja Talkies, a comedy show, penned a heartfelt note recollecting the bond of sisterhood between them and bid a tearful adieu to Karnataka’s “beloved Kannadathi.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.