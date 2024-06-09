ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anything we do in Andamans has to be done with great care and sensitivity’

Published - June 09, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Frontline publication, The Great Nicobar Betrayal, was released in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Sekhsaria with his book The Great Nicobar Betrayal, at Champaca Bookstore in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“About three years ago, we saw these two very massive projects being proposed: one in an island called Little Andaman which did not take off, and the other one was the Great Nicobar Project. From the ecological, geological, and economic aspect, I think we have to ask a lot more questions. This is a deeply sensitive area ecologically. It is home to the tribal people who’ve been there for thousands of years. So anything that we do here has to be done with great care and sensitivity, and we don’t see that. That’s the big concern,” said Pankaj Sekhsaria, author of The Great Nicobar Betrayal.

Published by Frontline, it was released here on Sunday. A diverse crowd of environmental enthusiasts, activists, and researchers were in attendance, along with the author, and Samar Halarnkar, Editor of Article 14.

The book discusses extensively the plights of the project, how it will affect the biodiversity, the giant leatherback turtle, the Nicobarese and the Shompen people. Highlighting the hurry in implementation of the project, the book explains: “The centrepiece of the plan, euphemistically labelled the holistic development of Great Nicobar island, is a ₹40,000 crore trans-shipment port, with additional components being an international airport, a power plant, and a greenfield township spread over more than 130 sqkm of pristine forest. The project seeks to increase the population of the island from the current 8,000 to 3,50,000 people over the next 30 years, and also envisages the cutting of nearly a million trees.”

Sajida Zubair, wife of the late Zubair Ahmed, who was the editor of The Light of Andamans said: “On a micro basis, we have lots of struggles and problems. Unfortunately, the islanders need to wake up to the clock that is ticking.”

