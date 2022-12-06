Any method to check pollution in Bengaluru is a welcome addition in tender: HC

December 06, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

If any methodology that would be required with the object of checking pollution in the city, such methodology is a welcome addition in any tender, the High Court of Karnataka has said while declining to interfere with the tender condition that solid waste management contractors will have to deploy less polluting vehicles for city’s garbage collection.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while dismissing the petitions filed by some of the contractors, who had questioned the condition that BS-VI compatible vehicles will have to be deployed for collection of solid waste. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management limited had floated tender for solid waste management.

“No court can find fault with the company seeking vehicles, which would not generate pollution in the city … Keeping in milieu clean be it by managing the solid waste or checking pollution of any city is paramount objective of a urban local body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in this case,” the court observed while rejecting petitioner-contractors’ claim that no object sought to be achieved by prescribing BS-VI compatible vehicles for garbage collection.

Noticing that during the pre-bid discussion, the BBMP and the BSWMC had clarified that even those vehicles converted to CNG can also be used, the court said it is for the BBMP/ BSWMC to impose such condition that would reduce or eradicate complete pollution in the city.

The court also refused to interfere with the condition of restricting one package for a bidder and said that is for the tender inviting authority to impose suitable conditions and the courts can interfere with the conditions when they are arbitrary, whimsical or made to suit any particular bidder. In the present case, the court said that the conditions are not made to suit any one but it has given an opportunity to all bidders and generate healthy competition, which would defeat monopoly.