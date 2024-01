January 17, 2024 06:51 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - BENGALURU

Students of Department of Theatre, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru, will stage an English play Antigone, a Greek tragedy written by Sophocles, on January 19 at 7.30 p.m. The story revolves around Antigone, the daughter of Oedipus, who finds herself at the centre of a moral dilemma. The play, directed by Philipp Sulim, will be staged at Jagriti Theatre on Varthur Road. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.