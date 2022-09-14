Anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru: ‘Wealthy spared, poor targeted’, say residents

‘We all have proper documents and importantly occupancy certificates were issued by BBMP itself’

Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Papaiah Reddy Layout in Mahadevapura Zone was shocked to see JCBs turn up at his house on Wednesday morning. Within a few minutes, they demolished his compound wall claiming that they have encroached the storm-water drains (SWDs). BBMP officials even said this was only a warning and they would return in a week and demolish all encroachments.

Not just Santhosh, around 15 residents of the layout complained that they were not informed prior to the demolition by civic officials. Residents also complained that their building plans were approved and Occupancy Certificates were also issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and wondered how did the civic body clear their projects if they were encroaching SWDs. Following heavy rains in the city, which led to a flood-like situation, the civic body Monday started removing illegal encroachments of SWD and lakes in various parts of the city, especially in the Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones.

“The layout was developed almost 20 years back. We know that this place was an agriculture land earlier. Today, BBMP JCB came and demolished the compound wall and gate without any prior notice to us. When asked, they just told us we have encroached the rajakaluve,” Mr. Santosh said. “As per the documents, there are no rajakaluve and we did not encroach any SWD. This is not the right way to clear encroachments — demolishing our properties without any prior notice,” he added.

Another resident, Saraswathi said the officials were rude to them and did not even listen to their concerns. “No intimation on this drive was given to us, when asked the officials were rude and told us this is just a warning and in a few days they will come and demolish all the alleged encroachments. We have built our house after taking bank loans, if it is an encroached property how does the authority approve the plan for the building?” she questioned.

Warning to building owners

Meanwhile, BBMP officials present at the spot said that this is a warning to the building owners and that in a few days they will serve a notice before conducting further demolition drive. Speaking to The Hindu, a BBMP official said, “We have all the proof that parts of this building have encroached on the SWDs in this area. We have conducted a survey based on this we are conducting the drive to remove the encroachment. As a warning, we have removed the gate and the compound wall of the layout and tahsildar will serve them notice and action will be taken soon,” he added.

On Wednesday, the civic body also demolished a few building walls including a compound wall built by Sri Chaitanya School in Shantiniketan Layout in Munnekolala. Shashidar Murthy, a resident of Munnekollal, said, “We all have proper documents and importantly occupancy certificates were issued by BBMP itself, then how come all of sudden BBMP came to know SWD present here that too after years? Why did they issue an occupancy certificate if the building has encroached a drain?”

Residents also alleged that the authorities only targeted the layouts of poor and middle-class people, not rich people. “The BBMP without serving notice to us are demolishing our property at the same time the BBMP has not even touched the tech parks and big builders' property in the city despite everyone knowing they have encroached. This is how the wealthy are spared and poor like us are targeted, Why BBMP is in fear of acting against rich people?” Mr Murthy questioned.

96 out of 696 encroachments removed

According to the BBMP Chief Commissioner, 696 encroachments have been identified in the city, and 96 of them have been removed so far.