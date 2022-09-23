Anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru: 4-storey building demolished in Mahadevapura

The civic body on Friday demolished a four-storey building in Papaiah Reddy Layout in the Mahadevapura zone after giving prior notice to the residents. On Thursday, the BBMP had demolished a single-storey building.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials said the drive at upscale Greenwood Regency was completed. “The slabs built on the storm-water drain have been removed,” officials said.

The BBMP has started the survey work in Ferns City, Doddanekkundi, which allegedly encroached on the SWD. Officials said once the survey is completed on Saturday, the anti-encroachment drive would be started.