Bengaluru

Anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru: 4-storey building demolished in Mahadevapura

The civic body on Friday demolished a four-storey building in Papaiah Reddy Layout in the Mahadevapura zone after giving prior notice to the residents. On Thursday, the BBMP had demolished a single-storey building.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials said the drive at upscale Greenwood Regency was completed. “The slabs built on the storm-water drain have been removed,” officials said.

The BBMP has started the survey work in Ferns City, Doddanekkundi, which allegedly encroached on the SWD. Officials said once the survey is completed on Saturday, the anti-encroachment drive would be started.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
civic infrastructure
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 8:15:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/anti-encroachment-drive-in-bengaluru-4-storey-building-demolished-in-mahadevapura/article65927604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY