Anti-encroachment drive: Companies ‘offer’ to clear encroachments, BBMP faces other hiccups

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 21:31 IST

Amidst the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolition drive, Wipro, which is listed as having encroached upon a storm-water drain (SWD), on Tuesday said that it is working with the civic body to clear the structures on the drain on its campus in Doddakannelli.

A document by BBMP, dated August 17, shows that properties built on various survey numbers in the Mahadevapura zone had blocked the water flow on stormwater drains (SWD), which included Wipro along with other 14 properties owned by IT parks and builders.

“Wipro remains committed to supporting the ecology of the area it operates in. We are proactively working with the BBMP to increase the capacity and access of the SWD passing through our Doddakannelli campus, built as per plans sanctioned by authorities concerned. Wipro has also opened a part of the compound wall to enable BBMP to carry out these efforts easily,” the company said in a statement.

The BBMP also cleared a 2.4-metre compound wall of Wipro and Salarpuria in Mahadevapura. The civic body officials said, “Bagmane tech park themselves have cleared slabs put on the 80-metre SWD on their premises. Illegal makeshift structures built near Kasavanahalli main road are also cleared.

Meanwhiile, the BBMP halted the demolition drive on Tuesday at the Purva Parkridge apartment near Garudacharpalya in the Mahadevapura zone following a stay ordered by the Karnataka High Court.

BBMP officials said that they had planned for the demolition drive near the residential complex, but a few residents allegedly protested.

“We have halted the drive on Purva Parkridge after receiving the stay order from the High Court on Tuesday evening. Before we received the order, a few residents had obstructed to our anti-encroachment drive and we had to stop the operation by the evening when we received the order,” said a senior BBMP official.

Recently, after BBMP Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath alleged that Purva Parkridge of Puravankara Limited has encroached upon an SWD, Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Puravankara Limited, said in a statement: “Nothing illegal has been done while constructing Purva Parkridge as claimed by Bagmane Group. The project was executed in line with the sanctioned plan, approved by the BDA as per the Comprehensive Development Plan”.

