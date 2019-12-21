Anti-CAA protests: Police file 2 FIRs against students

The police have registered two cases against students who protested within the campus of the Government Arts and Science College against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens on Friday.

One FIR was registered based on a complaint by the principal who reportedly claimed that students had not sought permission to hold the protest on the campus.

The second case was taken up based on a complaint by a police sub-inspector against the protesters. “Some students were holding placards on the pavement. Many of the placards were hurting religious sentiment,” said a senior police officer.

The police are in the process of identifying students based on video recordings, and notices will be sent to their respective colleges. “We have already identified some of the students and will arrest them after we get confirmation from their respective college managements,” the senior police officer added.

Although the organisers had initially announced that they would be meeting at Bengaluru Central University campus, they shifted the venue to the Government Arts and Science College ground. A few students stood at the entrance of the college and urged people to join the protest.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that since Thursday, 10 cases related to anti-CAA protests have been filed.

Advocate organisations, who have been providing legal aid, said they intend to approach the court to seek anticipatory bail for the students who have been booked by the police. “The police charge students for provoking communal tension by holding placards. But why is there no action against Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi for his provocative speeches and inciting communal hatred through his tweets and statements,” said one lawyer.