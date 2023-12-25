Another woman killed in gas geyser leakage

December 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

In an incident that has come to light late, a 23-year-old woman died after inhaling carbon monoxide emitted from a gas geyser at Basaveshwara Nagar on December 20. The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari.

As the woman did not come out of the bathroom for long, the family members started to knock on the door. When she did not respond, they broke open the door to find her lying unconscious. The family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case of unnatural death.

It can be recalled that a 23-year-old homemaker, Ramya J., died similarly, and her four-year-old son is battling for his life in a gas geyser leakage case in Ashwath Nagar recently.

Gas geyser combustion leads to the formation of carbon monoxide, which is colourless and odourless, making it tough to detect but poisonous.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.