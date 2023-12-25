GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another woman killed in gas geyser leakage

December 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In an incident that has come to light late, a 23-year-old woman died after inhaling carbon monoxide emitted from a gas geyser at Basaveshwara Nagar on December 20. The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari.

As the woman did not come out of the bathroom for long, the family members started to knock on the door. When she did not respond, they broke open the door to find her lying unconscious. The family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case of unnatural death.

It can be recalled that a 23-year-old homemaker, Ramya J., died similarly, and her four-year-old son is battling for his life in a gas geyser leakage case in Ashwath Nagar recently.

Gas geyser combustion leads to the formation of carbon monoxide, which is colourless and odourless, making it tough to detect but poisonous.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.