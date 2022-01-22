Another Special DC to adjudicate on revenue cases in Bengaluru Urban

This is to ensure quick disposal of pending cases

The State Government has created a new Special Deputy Commissioner - 3 in Bengaluru Urban District, for quick disposal of pending revenue cases regarding land disputes. The district administration already has two Special DCs - posts created in 2014 and now another post has been created, to be filled by a Indian Administrative Service cadre. He, along with Special DC - 2, will be exclusively tasked with adjudicating revenue cases.

At a recent review meeting of all Deputy Commissioners chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it came to light that Bengaluru Urban district had the highest pendency of land-dispute cases. Mr. Bommai reportedly pulled up the district administration over this and directed the Revenue Department to create an additional Special DC post to ensure quick disposal of pending cases.

“Given the high value of government/public lands in the district, quick disposal of revenue cases is necessary to effectively prevent encroachment of these lands,” the government order, creating the new post said. For instance, recently, a land scam where fake documents were forged and civil suits filed for eviction orders to encroach lands armed with court orders, while leaving out the original owners of the land, was uncovered in the city.