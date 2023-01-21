Another sinkhole on Bengaluru road, 3rd incident in January 2023

January 21, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A massive sinkhole was detected on Ittamadu Main Road in Banashankari 3rd stage in south Bengaluru on January 20 night following a leak in a pipe of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

This is the third incident in January 2023 of a sinkhole on the city’s roads. A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official said that the sinkhole has been repaired by the BWSSB. Once the work is completed, the BBMP will asphalt the stretch.

“The incident happened near a BWSSB chamber where a pipe line has been leaking, which eventually resulted in a sinkhole on Ittamadu Main Road. Water leakage had loosened the soil, causing a sinkhole. We have inspected the stretch and blocked the road for vehicle movement. We alerted BWSSB engineers who are on the spot to repair the leaking pipe,” a BBMP official said.

A BWSSB official said that the preliminary investigation revealed that leak in a sanitary pipe caused a sinkhole. “We are replacing the pipeline now. It is a house sanitary line connection that started leaking. The sinkhole will be closed safely by January 21 evening,” the official said.

Earlier incidents of sinkholes

On January 12, a motorist lost balance and fell when a sinkhole appeared near Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road in the heart of Bengaluru city. Within a week of this incident, another massive sinkhole appeared in the western part of the city.

Explained | Sinkhole on Bengaluru road exposes lack of coordination among civic agencies

In the Brigade Road incident, the BBMP blamed Namma Metro tunnelling work, which is under way below the road, for the sinkhole. The BMRCL filled up the sinkhole with concrete by evening, but insisted that the underground tunnelling work was not responsible for the sinkhole.

Just days after the Brigade Road sinkhole incident, on January 17, a sinkhole appeared at Mahalakshmi Layout in west Bengaluru due to a leak in a water pipe of the BWSSB.

In the last few months, several sinkholes have appeared on Bengaluru roads. Various civic agencies blame each other, exposing their apathy towards the city.