ADVERTISEMENT

Another sinkhole on Bengaluru road, 3rd incident in January 2023

January 21, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A BWSSB official said that the preliminary investigation revealed that leak in a sanitary pipe caused a sinkhole on Ittamadu Main Road in Banashankari 3rd stage in south Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The sinkhole was detected on Ittamadu Main Road in Banashankari 3rd stage in south Bengaluru on the night of January 20, 2023.

A massive sinkhole was detected on Ittamadu Main Road in Banashankari 3rd stage in south Bengaluru on January 20 night following a leak in a pipe of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

This is the third incident in January 2023 of a sinkhole on the city’s roads. A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official said that the sinkhole has been repaired by the BWSSB. Once the work is completed, the BBMP will asphalt the stretch.

“The incident happened near a BWSSB chamber where a pipe line has been leaking, which eventually resulted in a sinkhole on Ittamadu Main Road. Water leakage had loosened the soil, causing a sinkhole. We have inspected the stretch and blocked the road for vehicle movement. We alerted BWSSB engineers who are on the spot to repair the leaking pipe,” a BBMP official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A BBMP official said that the sinkhole has been repaired by the BWSSB. Once the work is completed, the BBMP will asphalt the stretch.

A BWSSB official said that the preliminary investigation revealed that leak in a sanitary pipe caused a sinkhole. “We are replacing the pipeline now. It is a house sanitary line connection that started leaking. The sinkhole will be closed safely by January 21 evening,” the official said.

Earlier incidents of sinkholes

On January 12, a motorist lost balance and fell when a sinkhole appeared near Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road in the heart of Bengaluru city. Within a week of this incident, another massive sinkhole appeared in the western part of the city.

Explained | Sinkhole on Bengaluru road exposes lack of coordination among civic agencies

In the Brigade Road incident, the BBMP blamed Namma Metro tunnelling work, which is under way below the road, for the sinkhole. The BMRCL filled up the sinkhole with concrete by evening, but insisted that the underground tunnelling work was not responsible for the sinkhole.

Just days after the Brigade Road sinkhole incident, on January 17, a sinkhole appeared at Mahalakshmi Layout in west Bengaluru due to a leak in a water pipe of the BWSSB.

In the last few months, several sinkholes have appeared on Bengaluru roads. Various civic agencies blame each other, exposing their apathy towards the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US