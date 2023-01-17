Another sinkhole appears, this time in Mahalakshmi Layout

January 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 10:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Days after a massive sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road in the Central Business District (CBD), another one appeared on Tuesday in Mahalakshmi Layout in West Bengaluru following a water pipe leakage.

The sinkhole appeared near Sapthagiri Kalyana Mantapa, according to officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The officials said that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) water pipe leakage caused the sinkhole at around 11 a.m.

Sink hole on Brigade Road in Bengaluru | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

The local traffic police put barricades and directed vehicles to take alternative roads. BBMP officials said that the BWSSB has taken up repair work. “The sinkhole appeared after the water started leaking from BWSSB pipes and the soil became loose,” a BBMP official added.

A BWSSB official said they are investigating the exact cause. “Preliminary investigation reveals that overload on the road might have caused damage to water pipes. We are replacing the pipeline and the sinkhole will be closed safely,” the BWSSB official said.

On January 12, a motorist fell and suffered minor injuries when a sinkhole appeared near Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road. The BBMP blamed Namma Metro tunnelling work, which is under way below the road, for the sinkhole. The BMRCL filled up the sinkhole with concrete in the evening. However, BMRCL insisted that the underground tunnelling work was not responsible for the sinkhole.