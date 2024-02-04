Another school gets hoax bomb threat email

February 04, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Institute of Science branch in Yeshwanthpur received a hoax bomb threat email last week.

The email came to the official id of the principal claiming there was a bomb on the school’s premises and it would explode soon. The police searched the premises and declared that it was a hoax. Based on a complaint from the school authorities, the police have registered a case and are probing further.

It can be recalled that over 70 schools in and around the city received similar hoax bomb threat emails on December 1, 2023 and, before that 28 schools got such emails in 2022.

The police are investigating whether the email to Kendriya Vidyalaya has anything in common with the earlier ones.

The probe into the 2023 case has hit a dead end as the Proton virtual private network, used by the sender to mask his location, has not shared his/her details with the city police yet.

