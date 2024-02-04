GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another school gets hoax bomb threat email

February 04, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Institute of Science branch in Yeshwanthpur received a hoax bomb threat email last week. 

The email came to the official id of the principal claiming there was a bomb on the school’s premises and it would explode soon. The police searched the premises and declared that it was a hoax. Based on a complaint from the school authorities, the police have registered a case and are probing further. 

It can be recalled that over 70 schools in and around the city received similar hoax bomb threat emails on December 1, 2023 and, before that 28 schools got such emails in 2022.

The police are investigating whether the email to Kendriya Vidyalaya has anything in common with the earlier ones. 

The probe into the 2023 case has hit a dead end as the Proton virtual private network, used by the sender to mask his location, has not shared his/her details with the city police yet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.