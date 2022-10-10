Another road caves in after leakage in water pipeline

Two incidents were reported in Sunday alone

BWSSB Officials have taken up restoration work on a section of road that caved in near NPS Kengeri in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In a worrying trend for motorists in Bengaluru, another road caved in on Sunday night in Kengeri. A similar incident was reported in Kundalahalli on Sunday morning.

The road near National Public School in Kengeri Satellite Town resulted in a sinkhole a few feet wide. Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the road caved in after a BWSSB water pipe leakage, which led to the seepage.

A senior BWSSB official said, “Pipeline burst early on Sunday night due to the sinkhole being created, now we are repairing the pipe and we will install a new pipe since the old one has to be removed owing to the damage.”

“Water leakage from the pipeline had loosened the soil, causing the sinkhole on the road. Along with BBMP and traffic police officials, we are working to repair it soon,” he added.

After multiple incidents of road cave-in in the city, BBMP has asked the BWSSB to repair the road. A senior BBMP official said that the BWSSB is responsible for repairs in such incidents. “All departments coordinate with each other, however BWSSB has to repair the road after such incidents,” officials said.

On Sunday morning, a similar incident was reported in busy Kundalahalli Road in East Bengaluru. The reason was that the road caved in after a water pipe leakage, which led to the seepage.

As the repair work of Kundalahalli road continued on Monday, the traffic police advised the commuters to take alternative roads. In a statement regarding Kundalahalli repair work, BWSSB said, “Concrete has also been poured around the pipe to provide additional support to vibrations during the restoration process. The restored joints on the pipeline were tested as per norms and supply has been restored on the same day to the affected areas.”