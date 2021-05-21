Another Oxygen Express to reach ICD Whitefield on Friday

BENGALURU

21 May 2021 00:51 IST

The sixth Oxygen Express train is on the way to Karnataka from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat. This train is expected to reach ICD Whitefield at 7 a.m. on Friday. It started from Kanalus on Thursday at 1 a.m.

According to a release from South Western Railway, the train is carrying four cryogenic containers containing 72.94 tonne liquid medical oxygen. Till now, 640 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been transported from Jharkhand and Odisha to Karnataka, the release stated.

