Another illegal abortion racket unearthed at private hospital on Bengaluru outskirts

December 14, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close on the heels of the city police unearthing an inter-city sex determination and illegal abortion racket this November, Health Department officials uncovered another illegal abortion racket run at a private hospital on the outskirts of the city during a routine inspection at SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Anugondanahalli on Wednesday.

Health Department officials found a fresh female foetus in the dustbin of the hospital during the raid.

Following instructions from the department, the officials carried random inspections at the private hospital and found a scanning machine operating illegally at the hospital.

The health officials alerted the district health officials who went to seize the machine. They found the foetus and are now questioning the staff.

Inquiries revealed that the hospital belonged to Srinivas who was running the racket with the help of seven staff members, including a lab technician, two nurses, and housekeeping staff.

Based on a complaint, the police have taken up case under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, and efforts are on to track down the doctor who is on the run.

“We have detained the staff for questioning and legal action will be initiated based on their role in the racket,” Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of police, Bengaluru Rural, said.