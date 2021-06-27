Another group in Karnataka Congress to meet central leaders to end ‘feud’

Coming close on the heels of a perceived feud in Congress between the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar over who the next Chief Minister would be, another group is set to meet the central leaders on Monday over the issue.

Party sources said that B.K. Hariprasad, MLC, and former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa are in Delhi to apprise the central leaders about the development between the camps of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. On Saturday, the two leaders met former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara to discuss the developments here.

“The group that does not associate in either of the camps believes that the fight for leadership will cost the party dear. They left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon to meet AICC leader K.C. Venugopal,” a source said, adding that they were likely to meet him on Monday. “They would be asking for the intervention of the central to control both the groups.”

Sources said that such public statements by the followers of Mr. Siddaramaiah or Mr. Shivakumar’s response to these statements did not augur well for the party before it even came to power. “There are a number of leaders and legislators, especially from North Karnataka, in the party who are not associated with the two factions and have not taken the developments in the party lightly,” the source said.

In a related matter on Sunday, Dr. Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao, both former KPCC presidents, met to discuss the developments in the party, including the recent statements on the next CM candidate, party sources said.

Meanwhile, the KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee said it had taken suo motu notice of the recent events of elected representatives and party members expressing their views in public. A release signed by DAC chairman K. Rahman Khan and convener Nivedith Alva said that the suo motu notice has been taken up in light of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala forewarning elected representatives and party workers against making public statements.

The committee members, who met online for a discussion on Sunday, decided to hold a physical meeting at the earliest to discuss the issue. “Giving public statements on who the next Chief Minister would be is in violation of party discipline. We discussed the issue at the meeting,” Mr. Khan told presspersons. “Legislators should not make public statements. Those who have joined the party from outside have to learn the party discipline.”