Another COVID-19 cluster detected in Bengaluru; 12 nursing college students test positive

Second outbreak in this college, says district health officials

A day after a COVID-19 cluster was detected in a school in Bengaluru, another group of 12 students from a nursing college on the outskirts of the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. All 12 students of Spurthy College in Marasur, are above 18 years of age, and are first year B.Sc. (Nursing) students, who live in the college hostel, said district health officials.

The source of the infection has been traced to three students who went to a supermarket in Anekal. District health officers said they had developed symptoms, but tested negative on RAT. However, before the RT-PCR test results arrived, they went to their respective home towns.

This is the second time a cluster has been detected in this college. At the time, 11 students had tested positive and the source of infection had been traced to those with travel history to Kerala.

All staff members have been fully vaccinated. Steps are now being taken to test the remaining students and primary contacts, said Dr. Srinivas, District Health Officer.

As on Friday evening, 350 students have been tested. Over 1,150 students, and staff members in the other educational institutions belonging to the same management will also be tested over the weekend. Nine are asymptomatic, and have been isolated at the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at Jigani. Another student who developed symptoms but tested negative is also under observation at the CCC.

Health officials are also monitoring the cluster outbreak at the International School Bangalore, Dommasandra, which was reported on Thursday. A total of 497 students have been tested so far; 32 students and staff have been isolated at the school’s medical centre, while two students have gone back to their homes in Nagpur and Hyderabad. Health officials have notified their counterparts in Maharashtra and Telangana.