Bengaluru

Another constable tests positive

A day after a traffic constable contracted COVID-19, another police official, this time from Chamarajpet station, has tested positive. The 34-year-old was working within a containment zone in Tipu Nagar and fell ill a few days ago.

“He developed fever. We suspected it could be COVID-19 as he had worked inside the containment zone. Samples were sent for testing on May 20 and results came today,” said Ramesh Bannoth, DCP (West). The constable has been admitted to Victoria hospital.

Eight police personnel from Chamarajpet police station, his family members, and others he had come in contact with near his house in Mahalakshmi Layout are in quarantine.

