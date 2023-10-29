HamberMenu
Another case registered against Puneeth Kerehalli

There are over a dozen cases filed against Puneeth in various police stations in different parts of the State

October 29, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Puneeth Kerehalli. File photo: Handout

Puneeth Kerehalli. File photo: Handout

The Hebbur police in Tumakuru district have registered an FIR against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli for allegedly abusing a Congress spokesperson on his Facebook page.

Based on a complaint by Thejas Gowda L.H., the police charged Puneeth under section 504 (intentional insult with an ulterior motive to provoke and disrupt public peace) on Wednesday. Mr. Gowda in his complaint said Puneeth had used abusive language against Surya Mukundraj and depicted him in a bad light, which had been shared by his followers. Mr. Gowda approached the judicial magistrate court which directed the police to register an FIR and investigate. There are over a dozen cases filed against Puneeth in various police stations in different parts of the State.

