Another building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

28 September 2021 14:38 IST

The three-storey building is in KMF quarters

In the second such incident in two days, a three-storey building at the KMF quarters near Dairy Circle partially collapsed on September 28.

Fire brigade and rescue personnel rushed to the site.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said the building was dilapidated and had been abandoned.

Residents of the adjacent building were evacuated before the collapse.

It is not far from another three-storey building in Lakkasandra that collapsed on September 27. Namma Metro workers were staying in the building at Lakkasandra, but they vacated the premises minutes before it collapsed.