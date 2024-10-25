GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another body found under debris of collapsed building in Bengaluru, toll rises to nine

The deceased, Elumalai, was seen in the CCTV footage of the building, but he was neither among the dead, the injured or those rescued, which made rescuers suspect that he must be trapped under the debris

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An under-construction multi-storey building at Babusapalya in Bengaluru collapsed on October 22, 2024.

An under-construction multi-storey building at Babusapalya in Bengaluru collapsed on October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Rescue personnel clearing the rubble of the under-construction building that collapsed in Babusab Palya, Horamavu on October 22, found the body of Elumalai, who was the sole person still missing and unaccounted for in the tragedy, on October 25. With this, the death toll has risen to nine. Eight bodies had been found in the debris up to October 24. 

“Elumalai was seen in the CCTV footage of the building. But he was neither among the dead, the injured or those rescued. We were sure that he must be trapped under the debris. We found his body in the morning on October 25,” said D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Bengaluru City Police. 

“With the recovery of the body of Elumalai, we have accounted for all those we knew of being in the building when it collapsed. However, we will continue to clear the debris carefully, just in case anyone else is trapped below,” Mr. Devaraj said. 

Two other buildings being demolished by BBMP 

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body has begun demolition of two buildings that have developed cracks and suffered severe damage threatening the structure, at Horamavu and Kamala Nagar. 

A five-storey building at Horamavu, not very far from the site of the building collapse, built on a small plot of 10 X 25 feet, has developed cracks and was on the verge of collapse.

Another three-storey building at Kamala Nagar, near Mahalakshmi Layout, which is about 25 years old, is being demolished after its foundation wall collapsed partially. This building is adjoining a drain. Water from the overflowing drain has seeped into the foundation, causing damage, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed in a statement.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

bengaluru / accident (general)

