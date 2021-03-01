Anonymous letter helps crack murder case

Bengaluru

01 March 2021 15:14 IST

An anonymous letter led the police to crack a murder case and arrest a 42-year-old woman and her 20-year- old son who had allegedly paid three youths to kill her husband in Hegganahalli on February 9.

The accused, Sarvari Begum, and her son, Shafir Rahman, offer dinner laced with sleeping pills to the victim, Mohamed Hanzala, 52, on February 9. Soon after, Hanzala went to sleep. The accused called Aftab, 21, Mohammed Saif, 20, and Syed Avez, 23, who smothered him to death using a pillow, the police said.

The next day, Sarvari announced her husband's death citing cardiac arrest and buried the body.

On February 27, an anonymous letter to the police informing them that Shafir had paid to get his father killed led PSI Basavalingappa to visit the house and question him and Sarvari.

The duo confessed to the crime, following which the police arrested three others.

Sarvari told the police that she offered ₹4.5 lakh for the killing. “She said Hanzala never took care of the family and used to physically harass her suspecting her fidelity. Unable to bear the harassment , she, along with Shafir, planned to get rid of Hanzala,” the police said.

The police are now exhuming the body of Hanzala for post-mortem.