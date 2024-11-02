Annual music festival of Nadasurabhi Cultural Association from Nov. 6 to 10

The 31st annual music festival of the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will be held from November 6 to 10.

The highlights of the event will include vocal concerts by Sikkil C. Gurucharan (November 6); Abhishek Raghuram (November 7); Veena recital by Jayanthi Kumaresh (November 8); a musical discourse by Vishaka Hari on the influence of Trinity on post trinity composers. (November 9)

There will be a lecture by Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan in the morning at 10 a.m. and the evening will include a vocal concert by Malladi Brothers Sreeram Prasad and Ravikumar on November 10.

The concerts will be held from 6 p.m. at the Lecture Theatre 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College Campus, Koramangala. Entry is from Gate 2.