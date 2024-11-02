GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual music festival of Nadasurabhi Cultural Association from Nov. 6 to 10

Published - November 02, 2024 01:04 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 31st annual music festival of the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will be held from November 6 to 10. 

The highlights of the event will include vocal concerts by Sikkil C. Gurucharan (November 6); Abhishek Raghuram (November 7); Veena recital by Jayanthi Kumaresh (November 8); a musical discourse by Vishaka Hari on the influence of Trinity on post trinity composers. (November 9)

There will be a lecture by Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan in the morning at 10 a.m. and the evening will include a vocal concert by Malladi Brothers Sreeram Prasad and Ravikumar on November 10.   

The concerts will be held from 6 p.m. at the Lecture Theatre 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College Campus, Koramangala. Entry is from Gate 2. 

Published - November 02, 2024 01:04 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / music / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.