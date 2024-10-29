GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annual music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja from November 3 to 10

Published - October 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 54th annual music conference of the Bangalore Gayana Samaja will be held from November 3 to 10.

The conference will focus on the “practices, promotion, presentation, and research of Carnatic classical music,” said a press release. As part of the event, there will be seminars daily at 10 a.m. by experts, besides concerts in the evening.

Key concerts

The highlights are a vocal concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan (November 3), flute jugalbandi by Amith A. Nadig and Shadaj Godkhindi (November 4), vocal concerts by Vinay Sharva (November 5), Abhishek Raghuram (November 6), Vishnudev K.S. (November 7), G. Ravi Kiran (November 8), and Madhoor P. Balasubramanyam (November 9), and vocal duet by Trichur Brothers Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan (November 10).

The concerts will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the samaja on K.R. Road. The Gayana Samaja has also arranged talent promotion concerts from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. from November 4 to 9.

For details, visit http://www.gayanasamaja.org/

