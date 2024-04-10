Annual exam-2 for II PU to be held from April 29

April 10, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to conduct the annual exam-2 for II PU students from April 29 to May 16 across the State and it has announced the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates who failed and the students who want to improve their marks can write exam-2. Students can register through the colleges or online on the KSEAB portal. The last date for the registration is April 16.

Students who failed in 2023 and in the subsequent years, who are willing to take the exam-2, can register on the basis of the result sheet. The application for exam-2 from failed candidate of the 2022 examination or prior should be accepted only on the basis of the marks card-cum-application (MCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students who scored low marks in the exam-1 and want to improve their marks can write exam-2. However, in whichever exam the student scores higher, that score will be considered in the final mark sheet. Therefore, students are given an opportunity to improve their marks through exam-2. We have already held a meeting with the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and requested them to publish the CET-2024 result after the result of exam-2. Due to this, if the students get good marks in exam-2, the same marks will be considered for CET ranking. So students should make utilise this opportunity,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Separtment of School Education and Literacy, in a press conference.

Schedule of II PU exam-2:

April 29: Kannada, Arabic, History, Physics

ADVERTISEMENT

May 2: English

May 3: Political Science, Statistics

May 4: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths

ADVERTISEMENT

May 9: Logic, Business Studies, Math, Education

May 11: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 13: Economics

ADVERTISEMENT

May 14: Optional Kannada, Accountancy,

May 15: Hindi

May 16 Morning session: Tamil, Teugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French. In the afternoon session: Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.