Anitha Kumaraswamy pens emotional note on son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s defeat in Channapatna bypoll

Amidst discussion over the electoral loss of Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna, his mother and former legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy on Monday said that she strongly believed that he would get a chance to work for the people in future.

“It is true that my son lost his third election. It is part of any election where one has to win and the other has to lose. There will be many reasons for defeat. I don’t intend to discuss them. He has only lost an election but as a human being. In politics, defeat for me, for my husband (Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy) or my father in law (former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda) is not new. We have taken both defeat and victory equally. We have not been arrogant in victory nor venomous in defeat. It applies to my son too,” said Ms. Anitha Kumaraswamy on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Nikhil, who lost at Channapatna in the bypoll, earlier lost in the Ramanagara Assembly constituency in 2023 and in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

She said: “I don’t have to say much about my son. He has been a good son, husband and father. Before entering politics, he was a good lead actor. My husband and I are proud to have him as our son. I have reveled in his success and shed tears during his tough days. I hope mothers like me can understand my emotions.” She said that she firmly believed in the divine and blessings are with Mr. Nikhil that he will get a chance to serve people one day.

