Animals involved in Telangana lorry mishap arrive at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru

Eight Gharials (fish-eating crocodiles) and a Jungle Cat which were transported from Patna to Bengaluru as part of an exchange programme have reached the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BNP).

The reptiles and the Jungle Cat were being transported from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to BNP in a lorry, which overturned after crashing into an electric transmission pole near Mondigutta forest check-post in Telangana on Thursday (October 17).

Crocodiles slip out

Two crocodiles slipped out of the container during the accident. Nirmal police, with the help of the Forest Department, captured and loaded them along with the other animals in a different vehicle.

“Our lorry carrying exchange animals from Patna Zoo met with an accident in Nirmal District of Telangana State. Animal Keeper Harischandra was travelling in the lorry. The Gharials and a Jungle Cat transported in the lorry are safe and certified by our veterinary officer, Dr. Anand, who is accompanying the animals. An alternate vehicle was arranged and the transit was re-established with the help of the local forest department,” BBP said.

A.V. Surya Sen, deputy conservator of forests and executive director, BBP said two lorries were transporting the animals and the reptiles. He said that the reptiles and the Jungle Cat were being transported in one lorry while the white tigers were being transported in another lorry. The driver had claimed that he was drowsy during the journey and did not have any helper/co-driver.

Alternative transport

“We sent an alternative vehicle to bring them back and they reached the BNP last night (October 17) and they are all safe. The Gharials and the Jungle Cat were transported in one vehicle as they both belong to the category of small animals and safety procedures were followed,” Mr. Sen said.

Mr. Sen said as part of the exchange programme BNP gave Zebras and Thamin deer to the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.

