Rescuing animals in a flooded city

BBMP and other organisations have provided 24/7 animal helplines 

Ayesha Ayath AslamAnasua Sinha
September 09, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal activists rescuing a dog during the rain in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru While Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain and floods and many individuals and organisations lent a helping hand to the affected, many also volunteered to help animals in the city. Animal rescuers, trained teams and common people with concern for animals swung into action to rescue animals stuck and injured in flood-hit areas.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other organisations have provided 24/7 helpline for the public to reach out on sighting any stray animals in distress.

Vikash Bhafna, a member of a rescue organisation, Friends for Animals Trust, said he saved seven dogs in the past one week in East Bengaluru. While most of them could be nursed back to health, one dog could not make it due to a severe injury after falling from the second floor of an old construction site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“People should value the lives of animals just the way they do for human beings. If the rain continues in the city, everyone should provide shelter at their homes for stray animals as such situations are harder on them than they are on us,” Mr. Bhafna said.

In South Bengaluru, teams of Canine Squad rescued 18 animals, including strays and pets, at various locations in the last two weeks. Manjari, a rescuer said, “The number of accident cases has increased from two a week to eight to nine a week. In the last two weeks, due to the rain, it has increased by four folds.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Animal rescuers urged people to show more compassion for animals in their time of distress. Arun Prasad of SPCA Bengaluru, who coordinates with multiple rescues, said, “Most of the rescue cases right now are from flood-affected regions”. The animals are stranded, and they need to be rescued. Our request for the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the BBMP rescue teams is that if they find any animals stranded, regardless of the injuries, get them away from the water region.”

What to do and not to do for animals in distress, according to rescuers 
Dos
— Open your gates to let them take shelter 
— Try feeding them
— Let them sleep under your car
— Always check under the car and other vehicles before starting as some animals may take shelter there
— Put barriers around electric divisions so animals do not go near them and injure themselves 
— Call helpline numbers in case of any emergency 
Don’ts 
— Chase them away
— Throw stones on them; they might bite to protect themselves as they are already stressed up
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
flood
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app