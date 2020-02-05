‘Animal Welfare Board has initiated process for registering dog breeders and pet shops’

The Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB) on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has issued a public notice intimating the public that all persons and institutions engaged in dog breeding, marketing, and pet shops as activities/profession will have to register with the Board as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Dog Breeding and Market Rules, 2017 and Pet Shops Rules 2018).

The KAWB also informed the court that individual notices have been issued to 42 persons and institutions, a list of which was submitted to the board by M/s Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, an NGO which had filed a PIL petition.

It has also been stated in the public notice that prior to taking the required licence from the local authorities, all those engaged in dog breeding, marketing, and pet shop business should submit an application within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice, which was January 25.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar disposed of the petition while observing that the question of taking action against those engaged in dog breeding, marketing and pet shop business does not arise as the KAWB itself was constituted in November 2019 and it has recently issued public notice inviting applications for registration. The petition was filed last year seeking direction to the State for implementing the rules and to take action against those who are carrying on such businesses sans registration.