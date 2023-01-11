Animal husbandry department, animal welfare board, police and BBMP raid pet shops in Bengaluru

January 11, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major drive jointly led by Animal Husbandry department, members of Animal Welfare Board, police, and BBMP officials conducted raids on pet shops across the city and rescued over 1,300 exotic birds and animals which were being treated inhumanly.

Salma K. Fahim, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department said that the raids across the city is also to create an awareness drive as majority of the pet shops are not following the rules and many of them are not registered. A message needs to be conveyed to the illegal pet drive which is going on unabated and hence, a joint raids have been carried out on Wednesday, January 11, she said.

As many 15 shops across the city including shops in Russel market in Shivaji Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari , Hanumanth Nagar and others parts of the city have been raided. Exotic birds, and animals including, dogs, cats, hamsters, ducks, rabbits and other animals which were being subjected to cruelty and treated inhumanly have been rescued and handed over to NGOs and Bannerghatta Rehab and rescue centre. Around nine FIRs have been filed against the pet shop owners charging them under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Except two, there are many pet dog breeders in the city who are not registered with the animal welfare board and doing their business. The breeders have also been asked to register with the board or face legal consequences, Ms. Fahim said .

Initial probe revealed that many shops have sourced the exotic birds and animals from outside the country and not paying taxes. There are many loopholes in the system and needs to be plugged, a senior officer part of the raid, she said.

The department is planning to continue the special drive to create awareness and bring all the pet shops and breeders under regulations to ensure they follow the rules laid down by the department concerned.